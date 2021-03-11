CBI books former faculty members of AIIMS-Rishikesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

The CBI has registered two cases against former faculty members of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, and private companies for alleged corruption in setting up of a chemist shop on the institute campus and procurement of road sweeping machine.

The agency has booked Balram Ji Omar, then Additional Professor, Department of Microbiology, AIIMS, Rishikesh, Dr Brijendra Singh, then Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, Dr Anubha Agarwal, then Assistant Professor, Hospital Administration, Shashi Kant, then Administrative Officer, and Deepak Joshi, then Accounts Officer.

Among other non-official persons to be booked are Puneet Sharma, Proprietor of M/s Pro-Medic Devices, Khaneja Complex, Shakarpur, Delhi. They allegedly grossly violated the guidelines of the Government of India pertaining to the tendering process, dishonestly screened out reputed bidders on bogus grounds and allowed insignificant firms who had misrepresented facts in their tender documents to remain in fray.

The accused allegedly caused a loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the procurement of sweeping machine and Rs 2 crore in the award of tender for setting up a chemist shop to the AIIMS. — TNS

#aiims #CBI