CBI chargesheets DHFL’s former CMD, 74 others

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

The CBI has filed a chargesheet Kapil Wadhawan, CMD, former Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), and 74 others in connection with a Rs 34,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Saturday.

The CBI has filed its chargesheet in a special court in New Delhi and it has also named then director Dheeraj Wadhawan and former CEO Harshil Mehta as accused. The agency had registered the case against DHFL for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 17 banks of Rs 34,000 crore.