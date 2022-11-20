CBI chargesheets ex-chief Agarwal in fraud case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 19

The CBI today filed a chargesheet in a special court here against 25 accused in connection with the Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case linked to ABG Shipyard Ltd.

The chargesheet has been filed against ABG Shipyard Ltd, its former chairman Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal; then CFO Dhananjay Datar; then vice-president (accounts) Praveen Bhandari; then assistant vice-president (accounts) Santhanam Muthuswamy, Balaji Gopal, and MN Ahmed of Nisar & Kumar firm, ABG International Pvt Ltd, through its authorised representative, and 18 other entities. The CBI said the agency registered a case following a complaint by the SBI.