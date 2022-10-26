CBI closes bribery case against ex-Brigadier VS Saini

New Delhi, October 25

A retired Brigadier’s ordeal ended after seven years as the CBI finally closed an offshoot of AgustaWestland VVIP chopper corruption case against him following no incriminating evidence supporting bribery allegations was found.

For Brigadier VS Saini (retd) of Army Aviation, the moment brought some smiles on his face after facing rigourous questioning from the agency for allegedly favouring the UK-based company during field trials of Light Utility Helicopters in 2010.

Saini was accused of demanding bribes from Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman, to favour the company during field evaluation trials held in 2010, officials said.

The case pertained to the requirement of 197 Light Utility Helicopters by Army Aviation for reconnaissance and surveillance operations to replace decades-old fleet of Chetak and Cheetah helicopters, the officials said.

Army Aviation had floated a request for proposal (RFP) on July 24, 2008, to which three firms — UK’s AgustaWestland, France’s Eurocopter and Russia’s Rosoboronoexports had responded and submitted technical and commercial proposals.

It was alleged that Brigadier Saini as officer-in charge of the trial team had allowed participation of a different variety of AgustaWestland chopper than what the company had mentioned in the RFP and he had also written a letter dated February 3, 2010, addressed to the Weapon Equipment Directorate in favour of AgustaWestland. — TNS

