CBI custody of Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot extended till December 29

Mumbai, December 28
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Wednesday extended till December 29 the CBI custody of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a loan fraud case.
The probe agency arrested Kochhars on Friday after questioning them briefly. Dhoot was arrested on Monday.
All the three were produced before special judge SM Menjoge at the end of their earlier remand on Wednesday.
The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, sought their custody for another two days for further probe into the case.
After hearing both the sides, the court extended the custody of the Kochhars and Dhoot till December 29.
