CBI debuts on social media ahead of Interpol assembly

New Delhi, October 2

After not having social media presence for long, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today made its maiden appearance on Twitter and Instagram ahead of the upcoming Interpol General Assembly in which 195 countries are likely to participate. The CBI released the logo for the event as its first post.

Officials in the agency said the CBI has created its accounts on both platforms with user ID CBI_CIO for the three-day-long 90th General Assembly starting October 18.

Unlike its peers the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the CBI had kept social media at an arm’s length, sticking to the age-old practice of issuing press releases.

Posting the first tweet, the CBI said, “In its visual symbolism, the logo for Interpol’s 90th General Assembly, being held in New Delhi from October 18 to 21, has at its centre the Konark wheel.”

The General Assembly will focus on cyber crime, financial crimes and Child Sexual Abuse Material peddled on the internet among other issues, the officials said.

Having already organised a General Assembly in 1997, India was given an out-of-turn chance to organise the event through a vote on the eve of the 75th anniversary of its independence.

Home Minister Amit Shah had made a proposal in this regard to Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock who called on the minister during his visit to India.

The General Assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body, comprising representatives from each of the 195 member countries, which meet annually.

Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus and senior ministry officials, the officials said.

