CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

The CBI today arrested and dismissed from service its four sub-inspectors posted in Delhi who were allegedly involved in fake raids in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The officials, Sumit Gupta, Pradeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat, were detained by the Chandigarh Police the same day from near Bapu Dham Colony light-point. The police had received an alert about a quarrel between two parties following which a PCR vehicle was rushed to the spot.

The police said the officials claimed that they were on a “secret operation”. The police verified their credentials and handed them over to the CBI for further investigation after lodging a DDR.

A CBI spokesperson said in a statement, “A case has been registered against the sub-inspectors and other unknown officials and private persons. The complainant, running an IT company in Chandigarh, alleged that on May 10, six persons, including the CBI officials, entered his office and threatened to arrest him for ‘supporting and providing money to terrorists’, about which they claimed they had information.” The complainant alleged the accused took him in a car and demanded Rs 25 lakh. Claiming it had “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption, the CBI said that incriminating documents were recovered during searches on premises linked to the sub-inspectors.

