CBI facilitates return of gold smuggler facing Interpol red notice from Saudi Arabia

PTI

New Delhi, August 17

The CBI coordinated with the NIA to bring back an alleged gold smuggler, who was facing an Interpol red notice, from Saudi Arabia, officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Central Bureau of Investigation said its Global Operations Centre, through Interpol channels, had facilitated the return of Mohabbat Ali, a Red Notice Subject, in coordination with the National Investigation Agency and Interpol NCB-Riyadh.

"He was brought to India from Saudi Arabia on August 17. The said Red Notice Subject was wanted by the NIA," a CBI spokesperson said.

He said the Interpol red notice was issued on September 13, 2021 based on a request by the NIA.

A case for conspiring for illegal smuggling of gold bars from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, into India was registered against Ali by the NIA, he added.

