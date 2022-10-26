CBI files charges against 12 in West Bengal recruitment scam

New Delhi, October 25
The CBI today said it had filed a chargesheet against 12 accused of alleged corruption relating to appointment of assistant teachers in secondary and higher secondary schools across West Bengal.
The agency said it had chargesheeted then adviser of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) Santi Prasad Sinha, then Chairman Subires Bhattacharyya, then chief of ad hoc panel Kalyanmoy Gangully, then assistant secretary Ashok Kumar Saha, programme officers Parna Bose and Samarjit Acharya and six private individuals before the Special Judge, Alipore.
The six private persons chargesheeted are Prasanna Kumar Roy alias Rakesh, Pradip Singh alias Chotu, Jnui Das, Md Azad Ali Mirza, Imam Momin and Rohit Kumar Jha, it said. The CBI had registered the case in compliance with the orders of the Calcutta HC in connection with a petition relating to illegal appointments.
