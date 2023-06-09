 CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state : The Tribune India

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state

A DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases referred to it by the state government

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state

Security personnel during a combing operation in sensitive areas of Manipur, on Wednesday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 9

The CBI has formed a 10-member special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe six cases related to the Manipur violence referred to it by the state government, officials said on Friday.

During his visit to the northeastern state, Home Minister Amit Shah announced a CBI probe into six FIRs -- five on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had dispatched Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay to coordinate with the state officials, and upon his return, the SIT was constituted, they said.

The agency re-registered the six cases referred to it by the state government. The Special Crime Branch, Kolkata will probe the cases, they said.

Violence broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 100 people have lost their lives, and over 300 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month ago.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to maintain peace. 

#amit shah #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Punjab

Sukhbir Badal appeals to leaders who left SAD to rejoin, says he is ready to apologise if he was at fault

3
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

4
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

5
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

6
Nation

'Not good for ties': India on Indira killing float in Canada

7
Nation

Arrest only if court warrants: Anurag Thakur on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's case

8
Nation

NMC approves 50 medical colleges

9
Punjab

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.32 crore of ex-Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh in money laundering case

10
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Sane also allegedly told interrogators that he was HIV-posit...

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

Many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the...

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state

A DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases refer...

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured protesting wrestle...

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

Said the rationalisation exercise has ‘mutilated’ the books ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Family holds protest over 2-yr-old’s death in hospital

Amritsar Central Jail gets new phone call blocking system

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

Amritsar: Poor returns, veggie growers seek MSP

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh : 10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tell court

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track

Committee directs authorities to complete work by March 31

Ludhiana: Centre’s MSP hike a joke, says BKU

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office