CBI moves top court over HC's bail to Deshmukh

New Delhi, December 17
The CBI has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Bombay High Court’s order granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case.
SC junks plea against Rahul’s election
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s election from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala in 2019. TNS
Giving bail to Deshmukh (73), the HC had noted that except for dismissed police officer Sachin Waze’s statement, none recorded by the CBI indicated money was extorted from bar owners in Mumbai at the behest of the NCP leader. However, it had said the bail order would take effect after 10 days as the CBI sought time to challenge it in the top court.
In its petition in the top court, the CBI contended that the HC “committed grave error” while granting bail to Deshmukh irrespective of the serious objections raised by it both on merits of the case as well as the effect his bail will have on the ongoing probe.
