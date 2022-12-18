CBI moves top court over HC's bail to Deshmukh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

The CBI has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Bombay High Court’s order granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case.

Giving bail to Deshmukh (73), the HC had noted that except for dismissed police officer Sachin Waze’s statement, none recorded by the CBI indicated money was extorted from bar owners in Mumbai at the behest of the NCP leader. However, it had said the bail order would take effect after 10 days as the CBI sought time to challenge it in the top court.

In its petition in the top court, the CBI contended that the HC “committed grave error” while granting bail to Deshmukh irrespective of the serious objections raised by it both on merits of the case as well as the effect his bail will have on the ongoing probe.