CBI nabs Canadian bizman in defence espionage case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Canadian-based businessman Rahul Gangal for his alleged involvement in a defence espionage case in which a journalist and a former Navy commander were held in May. Gangal was allegedly getting sensitive documents pertaining to the defence and armed forces from arrested journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi in the case. TNS
Centre allows extension to DIG, two SPs posted in CBI
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended the tenure of DIG Mohit Gupta, a 2006-batch IPS officer of the UP cadre, for a year from September 4, 2023, to September 3, 2024, said an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.
Raguramarajan A, a 2012-batch IPS officer, and Vidyut Vikash, a 2008-batch IRS officer, have also got an extension. TNS
Byelection to vacant RS seat from UP on September 15
New Delhi: The bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh, necessitated after the passing away of BJP’s Hardwar Dubey on June 26, would be conducted on September 15, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. Dubey’s term was to otherwise end in November, 2026. The poll panel said as per norms, the counting would take place an hour after the polling ended at 4 pm on September 15. TNS
Indian Coast Guard inks MoU with Philippines counterpart
New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philippine Coast Guard on enhanced maritime cooperation. The MoU seeks to enhance the professional linkage in the domain of Maritime Law Enforcement, Maritime Search & Rescue and Marine Pollution Response.
