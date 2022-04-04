CBI no more caged parrot, says Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, April 3
Asserting that the CBI is no more a “caged parrot”, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that it is truly performing its duty as India’s top criminal investigating agency.
During a hearing in the coal scam case, the Supreme Court had in 2013 described the CBI a “caged parrot”.
In a tweet on Sunday, Rijiju shared a video of his address on Saturday at the first-ever conference of investigating officers of the CBI.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had on Friday said the CBI’s credibility had come under scrutiny. —
