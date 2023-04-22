CBI notice to Satya Pal Malik in J&K insurance scam case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to former Governor Satya Pal Malik, asking it to appear before it and answer certain queries in connection with an alleged medical insurance scam in Jammu & Kashmir, sources said.

The sources said the former J&K Governor had been asked for his presence at the agency’s Akbar Road guesthouse here for “certain clarifications”.

Malik had earlier claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore for clearing two files during his tenure as the J&K Governor between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019. Malik in a tweet in Hindi said, “I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe, that’s why the call has come. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth. #CBI.”

Khaps back ex-Governor Leaders of various khaps have backed Satya Pal Malik. “All khaps in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, western UP and Rajasthan support Malik as he keeps raising farmers’ issues and working for protecting the Constitution,” said OP Dhankar of Sarv Khap Panchayat.

“They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,” Malik said.

This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has held gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya from October 2017 to October 2022, will be questioned by the CBI. He was questioned by the CBI in October last year.

In April 2022, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the award of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil works worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CBI has booked Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Re-Insurance Brokers Limited as accused in its FIR related to a controversial health insurance scheme for Jammu and Kashmir government employees which was reportedly cleared in the state administrative council meeting on August 31, 2018.

