CBI now books Lalu in land-for-jobs case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the Railways.

Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and two daughters have also been booked along with 12 others. The probe agency carried out searches at 16 locations in Delhi and Bihar.

“It was alleged that the then Minister of Railways during 2004-09 had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members etc in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group “D” post in different zones of Railways,” the CBI said. The appointees, who were residents of Patna, themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of Yadav and a private company controlled by family members, which was also involved in transfer of such immovable properties in the name of said family members.

No ad was issued for such appointment of substitutes in zonal Railways, yet appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as in different zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur. About 1.05 lakh sq feet land and immovable properties situated at Patna were acquired by Yadav’s family through five sale deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer.