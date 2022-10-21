CBI officials hold meetings with foreign delegates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

The Indian delegation, comprising Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, today held bilateral meetings with a host of countries on the sidelines of the 90th Interpol General Assembly, which is being organised here.

The Australian delegation appreciated the CBI’s prompt action in combating transnational fraud involving its country, officials said.

Among the issues which came up for discussion included police cooperation for enhanced criminal intelligence-sharing, geo-location of fugitives and criminals, terrorism, terror financing, cybercrimes and online child sexual abuse, CBI officials said.

They said the bilateral meetings were held with delegations from countries such as the UK, the US, Australia, the UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Austria, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan, Bhutan, Namibia, Bahrain, Russia, Canada, Oman, Serbia, Malaysia and Mongolia.

Meanwhile, an Austrian delegation met CBI officers and appreciated their prompt investigation, due to which frauds have drastically reduced in Austria and other neighbouring countries, officials said, adding that the two agencies would further collaborate in the ongoing inquiries.