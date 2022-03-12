CBI probes Chitra Ramkrishna’s trip to Seychelles

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian’s trip to tax havens Seychelles has come under the scanner of the CBI, officials said on Friday, as the agency continues its probe against them in the co-location scam.

The agency believes that it was not an innocuous leisure trip and that it needed a thorough investigation, they said. The CBI has also told the Special Court that Ramkrishna and Subramanian’s trip to Seychelles was being looked into.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 11 had charged Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic adviser and his redesignation as Group Operating Officer and adviser to the MD. In its report, the SEBI has also mentioned an email conversation of Ramkrishna with the “mysterious Yogi”, suspected to be Subramanian, mentioning about a trip to Seychelles. “Unknown person had written to Ramkrishna on February 17, 2015,...keep bags ready, I am planning to travel to Seychelles next month, will try if you can come with me...,” it said. —