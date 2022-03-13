CBI quizzes Mumbai CP in Deshmukh case

New Delhi, March 12
The CBI today questioned Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with its probe against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case.
Officials said Pandey was questioned for around six hours over the allegations of attempting to influence former Commissioner Param Bir Singh to withdraw his complaint against Deshmukh while the Bombay HC was hearing the case.
The agency has booked Deshmukh and some unidentified persons for “attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty”. —
