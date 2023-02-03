CBI registers FIR against Meerut resident for circulation of child sexual abuse content online

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

Based on the leads provided by authorities in Turkey through Interpol, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against a Meerut resident for allegedly creating and circulating child sexual abuse material, officials said today.

The officials said, using his mobile phone, Mohd Nishar was allegedly using WhatsApp to create text and digital images and distributing porn material depicting “children in the obscene or indecent or sexually explicit manner”.

In the FIR the CBI alleged stating: “The acts as mentioned above of Mohd Nishar @ Nisar Saifi... Prima-facie discloses commission of offence punishable under... IT Act, 2000.”

The CBI received information from authorities in Ankara, Turkey, about his activities, following which the agency registered an FIR against Nishar, they added.