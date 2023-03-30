CBI searches under way in corruption case involving Safdarjung Hospital doctor

New Delhi, March 30
The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in connection with alleged corruption involving a doctor from the Safdarjung Hospital here, officials said on Thursday.
Based on a tip-off, the agency had brought under the scanner the doctor and some middlemen in connection with the corruption case, they said.
The officials refused to share further details in view of the ongoing search operation.
