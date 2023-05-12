CBI seizes a/c details of WAPCOS ex-chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The CBI has seized documents pertaining to 90 bank and fixed deposit accounts from the premises of former WAPCOS CMD RK Gupta, who along with his son was arrested after the agency found whopping Rs 38.7 crore at their properties during a recent raids conducted against them, officials said today. The value of the fixed deposits is around Rs 5.5 crore and details of the other accounts are being ascertained. TNS

US envoy presents credentials to President

new delhi: Envoys of the US, Qatar and Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday. Those who presented their credentials were Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the US, Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, and Didier Gamerdinger, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco. TNS

IL&FS case: NCP leader summoned

new delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Maharashtra NCP president and MLA Jayant Patil for questioning in a case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt IL&FS, officials said today. The 61-year-old NCP leader has been asked to depose before the agency’s Investigating Officer here on Friday. TNS

Bihar moves SC over stay on caste survey

new delhi: The Bihar Government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the recent interim stay the Patna HC ordered against the state's caste survey. The state, appealing against the HC’s May 4 order, said the stay would “adversely affect the entire exercise”.