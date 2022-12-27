CBI to re-open graft case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

New Delhi, December 26
The CBI has decided to reopen a case against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members in connection with alleged corruption in awarding railway projects, sources said today.
In 2018, the CBI had launched a probe into allegations of graft in awarding projects when Lalu was Railways Minister in the UPA-1 government, but the case was shut.
