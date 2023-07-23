CBSE allows schools to teach in local languages

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 22

In a major step towards multilingual-education in the country, CBSE has allowed its affiliated schools to offer education in local languages from pre-primary to Class XII. This, however, will not be mandatory and schools would have an option to opt mother tongue or regional language as a medium of instruction.

The CBSE said, “Multilingual education has been widely recognised as a valuable approach to fostering linguistic diversity, cultural understanding, and academic success among students. The NEP advocates for utilising the home language, mother tongue, local language, or regional language as the medium of instruction...”

