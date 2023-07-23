CBSE allows schools to teach in local languages

New Delhi, July 22
In a major step towards multilingual-education in the country, CBSE has allowed its affiliated schools to offer education in local languages from pre-primary to Class XII. This, however, will not be mandatory and schools would have an option to opt mother tongue or regional language as a medium of instruction.
The CBSE said, “Multilingual education has been widely recognised as a valuable approach to fostering linguistic diversity, cultural understanding, and academic success among students. The NEP advocates for utilising the home language, mother tongue, local language, or regional language as the medium of instruction...”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on
Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...
Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far
Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...
Friction deepens, Parliament session washout looms
Debate on crime must cover Opposition-ruled states too: Govt