CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 29

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 5 and Class 10 board exams from February 15 to March 21.

The board said the exam schedule had been fixed in a way that it didn’t coincide with the dates

of two subjects’ exams.

Examination will begin at 10.30 am.

#cbse