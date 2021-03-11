CBSE board exams begin in India, abroad

New Delhi, April 26
The CBSE Class X and XII board exams for the second term began on Tuesday across India and abroad after two years of pandemic-induced disruptions.
The first-term exams were conducted in November in a truncated format with multiple-choice questions. The exam duration was one and a half hours. On Tuesday, Class XII had exams on entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness, while for Class X, exams on six subjects — Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai — were held.
“The Class X examination will be conducted for 29 days, concluding on May 24. The Class XII examination will be held for 51 days and will be over on June 15.
“In Class X, the CBSE will conduct examination for 75 subjects and in Class XII, 114 subjects. The total subjects for examination conducted by the CBSE would be 189,” a senior board official said.
The official said while over 21.16 lakh candidates would appear for Class X exams, 14.54 lakh candidates would appear for Class XII exams.
