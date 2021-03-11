CBSE Class 10, 12 second-term board exams begin in India, abroad

The second term exams of CISCE Class 10 began on Monday

CBSE Class 10, 12 second-term board exams begin in India, abroad

Photo for representation only. File photo

PTI

New Delhi, April 26

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for the second term began on Tuesday across India and abroad after two years of pandemic-induced disruptions.

The first-term exams were conducted in November in a truncated format with multiple-choice questions. The exam duration was one-and-a-half hours.

On Tuesday, Class 12 had exams on entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness while for Class 10, exams on six subjects -- Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai -- were held.

"The Class 10 examination will be conducted for 29 days, concluding on May 24. The Class 12 examination will be held for 51 days and will be over on June 15.

"In Class 10, CBSE will conduct examination for 75 subjects and in Class 12, 114 subjects. The total subjects for examination conducted by the CBSE would be 189," a senior board official said.

The official added that while over 21.16 lakh candidates will appear for Class 10 board exams at 7,406 centres, 14.54 lakh candidates will appear for Class 12 board exams at 6,720 exam centres.

The number of students permitted in each classroom has been capped at 18 and schools have been asked to provide separate rooms to students suffering from Covid.

"CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and 26 countries. Since the exams are being conducted after Covid, the board has made all arrangements for its smooth conduct. Because of Covid, these examinations are being conducted in April, May and June 2022," the official said.

The board has also decided that for students who were absent in their first-term exams, their results will be based on the second term. It is still working on modalities for computing the results of those who missed both the term exams.

"As of now, these students will have to appear next year either as regular or private candidates but we are still working on modalities to see if any solution can be provided to such students," the official added.

The CBSE is paying Rs 5,000 to each examination centre for buying an infrared thermometer. It is also paying Rs 5 per candidate each day for sanitisation of school every day and also for arranging masks, sanitisers and soaps to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises.

The board has written to the students and parents to follow the Covid protocols strictly. To ensure that all important information conducting the examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the centres, it conducted a webinar on Monday which was attended by over 26,000 schools," the official added.

The second term exams of CISCE Class 10 began on Monday. The board's Class 12 exams began on Tuesday. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

3
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

7
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

8
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

9
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

10
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says 'it is clear that threat of covid not fully gone'

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

The revamped organisation has been announced

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema