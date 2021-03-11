CBSE Class 10, 12 second-term board exams begin in India, abroad

PTI

New Delhi, April 26

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for the second term began on Tuesday across India and abroad after two years of pandemic-induced disruptions.

The first-term exams were conducted in November in a truncated format with multiple-choice questions. The exam duration was one-and-a-half hours.

On Tuesday, Class 12 had exams on entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness while for Class 10, exams on six subjects -- Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai -- were held.

"The Class 10 examination will be conducted for 29 days, concluding on May 24. The Class 12 examination will be held for 51 days and will be over on June 15.

"In Class 10, CBSE will conduct examination for 75 subjects and in Class 12, 114 subjects. The total subjects for examination conducted by the CBSE would be 189," a senior board official said.

The official added that while over 21.16 lakh candidates will appear for Class 10 board exams at 7,406 centres, 14.54 lakh candidates will appear for Class 12 board exams at 6,720 exam centres.

The number of students permitted in each classroom has been capped at 18 and schools have been asked to provide separate rooms to students suffering from Covid.

"CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and 26 countries. Since the exams are being conducted after Covid, the board has made all arrangements for its smooth conduct. Because of Covid, these examinations are being conducted in April, May and June 2022," the official said.

The board has also decided that for students who were absent in their first-term exams, their results will be based on the second term. It is still working on modalities for computing the results of those who missed both the term exams.

"As of now, these students will have to appear next year either as regular or private candidates but we are still working on modalities to see if any solution can be provided to such students," the official added.

The CBSE is paying Rs 5,000 to each examination centre for buying an infrared thermometer. It is also paying Rs 5 per candidate each day for sanitisation of school every day and also for arranging masks, sanitisers and soaps to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises.

The board has written to the students and parents to follow the Covid protocols strictly. To ensure that all important information conducting the examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the centres, it conducted a webinar on Monday which was attended by over 26,000 schools," the official added.

The second term exams of CISCE Class 10 began on Monday. The board's Class 12 exams began on Tuesday.