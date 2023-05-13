CBSE Class X, XII results see dip in pass percentage

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 12

The CBSE Class XII results have seen a decline in the pass percentage this year. The results were declared today. The offline examinations were held after a gap of three years owing to Covid-19.

Down by 5.38 per cent from last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 87.33 this year. Last year, the pass percentage was 92.71. Of the 16.60 lakh students who appeared for the examinations, no student scored a perfect 100 per cent, said the CBSE. Girls have outperformed boys.

The CBSE said the pandemic had little or no impact on the decline in the pass percentage. Compared to the 2019 offline mode, the pass percentage this year was higher by nearly 4 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage of Class XII was 83.40.

The CBSE said no merit list was declared this year to avoid unhealthy competition among the students.

The Class 10 results also saw a marginal dip in the pass percentage. The pass percentage dipped by 1.28 per cent and stood at 93.12 per cent. Girls did better than boys.