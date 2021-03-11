CBSE drops verses of Faiz from syllabus

PTI

New Delhi, April 23

The CBSE has dropped chapters on the Non-Aligned Movement, Cold War era, rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, chronicles of Mughal courts and the industrial revolution from the history and political science syllabi of Classes XI and XII.

In Class X syllabus, the topic “impact of globalisation on agriculture” from chapter on “Food Security” has been dropped. The translated excerpts from two poems in Urdu by Faiz Ahmed Faiz in the “Religion, Communalism and Politics — Communalism, Secular State” section have also been excluded.

It also dropped content chapters on "democracy and diversity". Asked about the rationale behind the choice of topics being dropped, officials said the changes were part of rationalisation of syllabus and are in alignment with recommendations by the NCERT.