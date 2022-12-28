CBSE releases complete schedule for CTET examination

New Delhi, December 28
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the complete schedule for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) - a national level exam.
The CBSE will conduct the test in computer-based mode (online) on 24 days between December 28 and February 7 at different cities throughout the country.
The candidates can check the details regarding the date and city of examination allotted to them on the official website of CTET.
Notably, CTET, which is conducted twice a year, is an eligibility test for appointment as a teacher.
“The complete details regarding the examination centre and the time of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of each applicant which will be available for download from the official website of CTET two days before the date of examination,” said an official.
The candidates can log-in on the CTET website to view their dates of examination and examination city allotted to them.
