CBSE releases revised date sheet for Class 12 board exams, check new schedule

Chandigarh, December 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday released a notification regarding change in time table of Class 12 board exams.

The exams falling on April 4 have been preponed to March 27.

The dates for the rest of the exams remain same.

The CBSE has prepared the Class 12 date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Mains, in mind.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examination of a student falls on the same date," CBSE said.

The date sheet of Class 10 exams also remain unchanged.

Candidates can download the revised date sheet from the board’s official website—cbse.gov.in.

