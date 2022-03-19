New Delhi, March 19
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the performance report of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 to schools, according to an official.
Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.
“The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools,” the official said.
The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26.
The board had communicated the first term results for class 10 to schools on March 12. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers
5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...
Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers
Take oath on Saturday morning
Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting
Decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the...
Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder
Three NRI from Canada identified as main conspirators also b...
CBSE Term-1 exam results for Class 12 released
Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 3...