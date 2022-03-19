CBSE Term-1 exam results for Class 12 released

Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year

CBSE Term-1 exam results for Class 12 released

Photo for representation. PTI

New Delhi, March 19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the performance report of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 to schools, according to an official.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

“The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools,” the official said.

The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26.

The board had communicated the first term results for class 10 to schools on March 12. PTI

#cbse #class 12

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

2
Punjab

After SGPC objection, Pakistan cancels cultural event near Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

3
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

4
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

5
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

6
Nation

No question of leadership change, says Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting Sonia Gandhi

7
World

Biden warns Xi of 'implications and consequences' if China provides material support to Russia

8
Nation

Afghanistan world’s unhappiest country; Finland happiest, check India’s rank

9
Nation

79-year-old Kerala man sets ablaze 4 of his family over property dispute

10
Diaspora

US President Biden nominates Indian-American diplomat Punit Talwar as his envoy to Morocco

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi
Trending

'Spreading the joy of colour': Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer makes it a ‘mutter of grave concern’
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Top Stories

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...

Profiles of those who will be sworn in as Punjab ministers

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

Take oath on Saturday morning

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the...

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Three NRI from Canada identified as main conspirators also b...

CBSE Term-1 exam results for Class 12 released

CBSE Term-1 exam results for Class 12 released

Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 3...

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur