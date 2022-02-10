CBSE term-2 exam for classes X, XII from April 26

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct second-term board examination for classes X and XII in offline mode from April 26, officials said on Wednesday. TNS
Kerala youth trapped in mountain cleft rescued
Palakkad: A trekker trapped in a cleft on a mountain face in Kerala's Palakkad district for two days was rescued on Wednesday by Army, which provided him food & water and then hauled him up to safety. PTI
Was approached to topple Maha Govt: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has written a letter to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, claiming he was approached by “certain people” who asked him to assist in toppling the MVA government.
