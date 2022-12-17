CCPA notice to Flipkart, Meesho over acid sale

New Delhi, December 16
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Friday sent notices to e-commerce players Flipkart and Meesho for gross violation of norms relating to the sale of acids.
The notices follow reports that in the recent acid attack on a girl in New Delhi, the accused had bought acid on Flipkart.
The authority has directed the entities to furnish detailed responses in seven days. The Delhi Commission for Women has already issued notices to Flipkart and Amazon in the case. The CCPA, a watchdog of consumer interests in the country, said they came across the sale of highly corrosive acids on these e-commerce platforms. “Availability of hazardous acids in such accessible manner can be dangerous and unsafe for public,” it said.
