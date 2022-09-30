CDS to take over today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

As the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd), takes over on Friday, he faces a series of challenges including targets set by the government as well by his predecessor General Bipin Rawat to transform the military.

These include a wide spectrum of tasks like creating theatre commands, having common logistics for the forces and right-sizing the force to meet modern-day needs. The three Services — Army, Air Force and Navy — are not ‘integrated’ to have commonality of logistics, operations, maintenance, transport, training, support services or even communication networks.