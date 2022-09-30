CDS to take over today

New Delhi, September 29
As the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd), takes over on Friday, he faces a series of challenges including targets set by the government as well by his predecessor General Bipin Rawat to transform the military.
These include a wide spectrum of tasks like creating theatre commands, having common logistics for the forces and right-sizing the force to meet modern-day needs. The three Services — Army, Air Force and Navy — are not ‘integrated’ to have commonality of logistics, operations, maintenance, transport, training, support services or even communication networks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...