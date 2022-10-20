CEC: Revisit parameters for democratic indices

New Delhi, October 19
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday questioned rating a country’s democratic index based on “unilaterally devised and invalidated parameters,” saying it often tends to cause more harm to the cause of democracy.
In his address at the opening ceremony of the 5th General Assembly of the Association of World Election Bodies (AWEB) in Cape Town, South Africa, he said leveraging of social media for voter connect had been a positive feature, but “misuse of social media platforms for disinformation is a real challenge” for election management bodies across the world.
Addressing the gathering in the presence of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, he underlined the need to “revisit the parameters for assessment of democratic indices” being used by certain international organisations. His remarks come against the backdrop of certain reports claiming India’s democracy index rating had declined in recent years. The government has already rejected the reports. Kumar said it was essential that the election management bodies were “equipped and empowered to handle unforeseen situations through provision for plenary powers.” — PTI
Can’t malign nations
A country’s democratic index based on unilaterally devised and invalidated parameters often tends to cause more harm to the cause of democracy. — Rajiv Kumar, chief election commissioner
