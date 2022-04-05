Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi breaks silence on second marriage, plans to tie knot on April 20

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

Tina Dabi, who was the topper of UPSC batch 2015, is going for her second marriage.

Months after her divorce from her first husband Athar Khan, Tina is now in a relationship with IAS Pradeep Gawande. Pradeep is the director of the Archaeological Department in Rajasthan. Tina Dabi shared her pictures with IAS Pradeep Gawande on Instagram a few days back. With this, talks started about their relationship began.

Now, Tina has broken her silence and revealed about her relationship with Pradeep. Tina Dabi and Pradeep's wedding will take place on April 20, reports Amar Ujala. There will be a a grand reception in Jaipur on April 22. In an interview, Tina had spoke about Pradeep. She said that he belonged to SC community like her, not only this, Pradeed is also a Marathi like her mother.

Tina's first marriage

Tina Dabi's first marriage was with Athar Aamir Khan. Athar was the second topper of 2015 UPSC batch. Athar is originally from Anantnag in Kashmir. He has studied electrical engineering from IIT Mandi. After that, he started preparing for UPSC.

The two met for the first time in Mussoorie where they were taking IAS training. In an interview, Tina had said that she had fallen in love with Athar at first sight. After the training was over, both of them got married in 2018. However, this marriage did not last long.