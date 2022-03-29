Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

IAS officer Tina Dabi has got engaged to Pradeep Gawande. He is a 2013-batch IAS officer.

Both Tina and Pradeep will marry for a second time. Tina Dabi topped the civil service exams in 2015.

Gawande is currently Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan and is three years senior to Tina.

Tina Dabi shared a post on her Instagram account, while Pradeep Gawande posted two pictures on his on social media, in which Tina Dabi can be seen wearing a red saree, while Pradeep Gawande is in a red kurta and pants.

"Wearing the smile you're giving, Tina wrote.

In 2018, Tina Dabi had hit headlines with her marriage to IAS officer Athar Khan. Athar and Tina are now divorced.

According to media reports, the couple is likely to get married on April 22 in Jaipur. Tina is also posted in Jaipur.

