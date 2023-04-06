Central forces, police on vigil as West Bengal celebrates Hanuman Jayanti

PTI

Kolkata, April 6

Security forces were maintaining a strict vigil across West Bengal in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Thursday, officials said.

Central armed police forces were deployed in parts of Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore to assist the state police in maintaining the law and order situation in view of the violence that broke out during Ram Navami celebrations, they said.

The central forces were deployed in Kolkata’s Amherst Street, Jorasanko, Park Circus, Kidderpore and Port areas, they said.

“A large number of officers of the Kolkata Police were accompanying the central forces in the sensitive areas of the city. Strict action will be taken against any attempt to disrupt law and order,” a senior police officer said.

Senior officers of the Hooghly Police and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in North 24 Parganas were accompanying the central forces deployed there, he said.

Three companies of central forces were deployed to assist the state police on the directions of the Calcutta High Court after violent clashes broke out during Ram Navami rallies in parts of Hooghly and Howrah districts.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different parts of Kolkata in the morning, oversaw the security measure, and interacted with the people.

“People are cooperating. I think today will be a very happy day. Bengal will set a trend in peace and harmony in society,” he told reporters while visiting the Ekbalpore area.

Earlier, he visited a Hanuman temple in the Lake Town area and offered puja.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it has organised 500 Hanuman Jayanti programmes across the state.

“Around 500 small programmes have been organised across the state. We will only take out a few rallies. All the programmes and rallies would be held as per the directions given by the administration. No major congregation is being organised,” VHP state spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee told PTI.

Special pujas were also being held at Hanuman temples across West Bengal on the occasion, a phenomenon relatively new to the state.

The BJP said that it is not organising any rallies, but its leaders might participate in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

The TMC said the BJP will have to act like “good boys” on Hanuman Jayanti as central forces were on the watch.

“During Ram Navami, the BJP, VHP and their affiliates created problems by defying police directives. But today, as central forces are on the watch, they can’t get involved in any such misadventure, and have to act like good boys,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told PTI.

The situation in violence-hit areas of Rishra and Serampore in the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate area in Hooghly is peaceful. Prohibitory orders are still imposed in those areas, and the internet is suspended, police said.

“We have an adequate number of police personnel deployed in the areas which witnessed violence on Sunday and Monday,” an officer of the Chandannagore Police said.