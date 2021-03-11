Central Government enhances risk allowance for armed forces

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 21

Risk and hardship allowance to armed forces personal has been revised upwards, hence removing a disparity vis-a vis personnel of the Central armed police forces (CAPF’s).

The CAPF’s were drawing higher rates of ‘risk allowance’ than the armed forces personnel posted at same location.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement to revise the allowance at the Army Commanders’ Conference today to bring it at par with what is paid to CAPF’s.

The allowance has also been made admissible to NCC units, Training Centres, BRO, MES and other static units at one level lower as admissible to the combatant troops.

The personnel posted for Anti-Naxal Task Force (ANTF) duties with CAPF has been granted the allowance. The revised rates are applicable with retrospective effect from February 22, 2019.

Post the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF bus in February 2019 , the risk allowance was hiked for CAPF’s. A committee was formed in the Ministry of Defence in March 2019 to examine the issue. The matter was shifted to the Department of Military Affairs after it was formed. A committee submitted its report in January 2021 and approved by the Defence Minister in August 2021.

The proposal for parity of allowance was cleared in April 2022. The delay was primarily due to Covid considering the large financial outgo.