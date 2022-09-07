Central Vista Avenue all set to open tomorrow

New Delhi, September 6
After remaining closed for 20 months, the revamped Central Vista Avenue in Delhi is all set to welcome visitors on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the avenue.
To facilitate smooth movement of traffic and ensure security of VVIPs, a number of roads will be closed for public from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Offices of the ministries and departments located in New Delhi shall remain closed post lunch (4 pm onwards). They have been asked to direct non-essential staff to work from home and use public transport on Thursday. Seventy-four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored, upgraded and reinstalled, officials said. Concrete bollards have been replaced with sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct’s historical character. Pedestrian sidewalks along the Rajpath have been paved. Over 400 benches, 150 dustbins and 650 new signage boards have been added. Eight amenity blocks with toilets, vending kiosks and drinking water fountains have been added at eight distinct locations along the avenue.
