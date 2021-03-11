Central Vista: Tender to hire agency for upkeep, security

PTI

New Delhi, June 6

The CPWD has floated a tender to hire an agency at an estimated cost of around Rs 28.39 crore for housekeeping and cleaning work at the newly developed Central Vista Avenue, besides providing security guards on the entire stretch in Lutyens’ Delhi for two years.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate is set to be completed in the next 10-15 days. According to the tender floated on Friday, the last date to submit bids is June 17. It states the agency will have to provide services such as housekeeping and sweeping the Central Vista Avenue, including lawns, amenity blocks, underpasses, vending areas and water bodies.

As many as 1,580 red-white sandstone bollards, 415 benches, 150 dustbins and, four underpasses are part of the Central Vista Avenue where these works are to be carried out.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, revamping of the 3 km-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new PM’s residence and office and a new Vice-President’s enclave.

“Contractor shall be fully responsible for any damage caused to government property in Central Vista by him or his labour in carrying out the work and the same shall be rectified/made good by the contractor at his own cost,” reads the document. The contractor will also be responsible for the watch and guard of the entire area, including buildings, fittings and fixtures handed over to him.