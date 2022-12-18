Centre aims at education in regional languages, mother tongue

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, December 17
The BJP-led Centre is working towards education in regional languages/mother tongue at almost all levels. While the UGC is working towards Bachelor’s exams in 12 Indian languages, Home Minister Amit Shah, who launched text books in Hindi for MBBS students a few weeks ago, is now pitching for technical, medical, and legal fields in other regional languages as well.
Addressing the concluding ceremonyof the Kashi Tamil Sangamam last week, Shah urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure medical, technical and law education in the state is imparted in Tamil so that the language gains more strength. Not just this, Shah has in fact urged all state governments to take initiative to properly translate the curriculum of technical medical and law education into regional languages as education in the mother tongue is easier and faster.
Meanwhile, once the UGC plan for Bachelor courses like B.A, B.Com and B.Sc courses gets rolling, the students will be able to graduate in their mother tongue. Preparations have started on making course books available in regional languages.
The UGC is collaborating with Indian and foreign publishers to translate English textbooks in Indian languages. Meanwhile, authors are also being encouraged to write textbooks in Indian languages.
