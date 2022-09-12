India working on universal vaccination of animals; digital system to capture end-to-end activities of livestock sector: Modi

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, September 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is working on universal vaccination of animals and a digital system to capture end-to-end activities of the livestock sector.

Scientists have prepared indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease and by 2025 all animals will be vaccinated against foot and mouth disease and brucellosis, he said, speaking at the inauguration of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS), 2022, in Greater Noida.

Modi said one of the major problems affecting the income of farmers is the diseases to animals. “When the animal is sick it affects the life of the farmer, affecting his income. It also affects the efficiency of the animal, the quality of its milk and other related products,” he added.

"India is working towards universal vaccination of animals. We have resolved that by 2025 we will vaccinate 100% of the animals against foot and mouth disease and brucellosis. We are aiming to be completely free from these diseases by the end of this decade,” the PM said.

Speaking of loss of livestock in many states due to lumpy skin disease in the recent past, he said the central government, along with state governments, is trying their best to keep a check on it. “Our scientists have prepared indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease,” he added.

The Prime Minister said efforts are being made to track the movement of animals to keep the outbreak under control.

India is working on a digital system which will capture the end-to-end activities of the livestock sector and provide accurate information needed to improve this sector, he added.

Addressing the gathering, the PM expressed happiness that dignitaries from the world of dairy had assembled in India.

"The World Dairy Summit is going to be a great medium for the exchange of ideas. The potential of the dairy sector not only gives impetus to the rural economy, but is also a major source of livelihood for crores of people across the world,” he said.

Explaining unique characteristic of the Indian dairy system, the PM said that at more than 8.5 lakh crore rupees, the dairy sector is more than the combined value of wheat and rice.

"India produced 146 million tonnes of milk in 2014. It has now increased to 210 million tonnes. That is an increase of about 44 per cent,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that as compared to the 2 per cent production growth at the global level, India is clocking the milk production growth rate at more than 6 per cent.

Speaking of indigenous breeds that can withstand many adverse circumstances, he gave example of the sturdy buffalo breed of Banni buffalo of the Kutch region and breeds such as Murrah, Mehsana, Jafrabadi, Nili Ravi, and Pandharpuri. Among the cow breeds he mentioned Gir, Sahiwal, Rathi, Kankrej, Tharparker and Haryana.

The four-day IDF WDS, 2022, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders, including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring around the theme of ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’.

Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate.

The last such summit was held in India in 1974.