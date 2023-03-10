Centre announces 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF recruitment

IANS
New Delhi, March 10
The Centre has announced 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within the Border Security Force (BSF).
For this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015, which has come into effect from Thursday.
The notification issued by the MHA on March 6, added that the upper age limit will be relaxed by five years for the candidates of the first batch of ex-Agniveers in the recruitment of constables.
It added that the subsequent batch will get age relaxation up to three years.
As per the notification, ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese
The two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in ...
ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case
The federal agency produces Sisodia before special judge MK ...
Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas
No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state
Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...