No incident of violence reported from any part of the state in the last 48 hours, says security advisor Kuldiep Singh

Centre approves special relief package worth over Rs 101 crore for Manipur

Security personnel during a combing operation in sensitive areas of Manipur, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The Centre on Thursday approved a special relief package worth Rs 101.75 crore for ethnic violence-hit Manipur, which largely remained peaceful, as no incident of violent act has been reported from the state in the last 48 hours.

Security advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh in a statement said, “The situation in Manipur remained peaceful and under control. No incident of violence has been reported in the last 48 hours in the state.”

Singh went on to add that in order to “provide relief to displaced people in Manipur, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a Rs.101.75 crore relief package.”

During his Manipur visit last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the government of Manipur to send a request to the MHA for a relief package for displaced people.

Singh, however, said, strict security measures are in place in all vulnerable areas. “Further, the combined teams of state and central forces have intensified combing operations in many parts of the state,” he added.

More to this, ministers in the Manipur government and MLAs of the state are visiting different areas of state and appealing for peace and normalcy by meeting public at large and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), he said, adding that security forces are also holding meetings with CSOs, village heads, besides doing their duties of area domination and patrolling.

Giving details of the arms recoveries in the past 24 hours, the security advisor said, “Twenty seven arms, 245 ammunitions and 41 bombs in Porompat Police Station jurisdiction of Imphal East district and one arms and 2 bombs in Bishnupur district have been recovered. A total of 896 arms and 11,763 ammunitionand 200 bombs of different kinds have been recovered till date.”

Singh further said that curfew relaxation has been made for 12 hours in 5 valley districts and 10 hours and 8 hours in neighbouring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts.

“Movement of essential items along NH-37 is ensured. 294 empty vehicles have left Imphal for Jiribam today. A total of 220 loaded vehicles have left Noney and 198 loaded tankers and trucks have left Jiribam today,” he said, adding that senior officers have been visiting and camping in vulnerable areas.

