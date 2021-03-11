Centre asks states to expedite projects under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

The Centre has asked the states for more efficient implementation and monitoring of the rural roads development works, being undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The Union Rural Development Ministry, which implements the PMGSY, has made the push with regard to the scheme following reports of uneven progress of rural roads infrastructure in various states.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh had also expressed concern at the progress of the scheme’s implementation during a meeting he took, a few days ago.

The Narendra Modi government’s thrust is on holistic rural development. The success of the PMGSY is an important component in the government’s plans about development of the villages.

The road connectivity to villages and hamlets will, among others, help farmers to effectively link up with markets to dispose of their goods.

Also, it will further open up the villages to build up civic infrastructure and modernize themselves, and enhance the potential of citizens with more vistas of opportunities in various aspect of life, including avenues of self-employment and wage-related jobs.

Development of the villages would act as bulwark against migrations from villages to the cities.

The PMGSY, a centrally sponsored scheme, was launched in 2000 with an aim to provide good all-weather road connectivity to unconnected villages.

More than seven lakh kms of road length has been laid since 2014. Besides, 3.25 lakh kms roads have been upgraded during the last three years, he said.

Sources in the Ministry on Friday said that a push has also been made for use of new technology, innovations and eco-friendly mechanisms, including materials, in construction of the roads to achieve the goal of “Zero percent Carbon Neutral Emission” by the year 2070 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Ministry has sounded states in the matter, it will soon launch a concerted drive regarding it.

