 Centre considering testing drugs at govt laboratories before exporting : The Tribune India

Centre considering testing drugs at govt laboratories before exporting

According to the proposal, exporters will have to produce the certificate of analysis of batches issued by authorised laboratories

Centre considering testing drugs at govt laboratories before exporting

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 20

Amid quality issues being raised globally for the cough syrups exported by Indian firms, the Centre is actively considering a proposal of testing drugs at government laboratories before they are dispatched to other countries.

The apex drug regulatory authority, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has proposed testing the drugs (finished products) at government labs before exporting, official sources said.

According to the proposal, exporters will have to produce the certificate of analysis of the batches issued by authorised laboratories after which only the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will clear the release of the consignment for export.

The analysis of the sample from the export consignment is proposed to be tested at Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) labs viz.,L (Chandigarh), CDL (Kolkata), CDTI (Chennai), CDTI (Hyderabad), CDTL (Mumbai),I. (Guwahati)) and NABL-accredited drug testing labs of state governments.

“The CDSCO has submitted that some intervention from the government was necessary to stop the low-quality cough syrups from entering the global supply chain from India,” an official said.

References have been received over quality issues coming across globally for the cough syrups exported by Indian firms. References and media reports have also been noted where cough syrups produced by Indian manufacturers and exported have failed quality control testing abroad, an official source said.

Further, communications have been received from the World Health Organization (WHO). Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Department of Commerce (DoC) and other organisations and departments regarding such reports and results.

“The Government of India (GoI) has proactively identified such units and has initiated enforcement action in coordination with the states. Certain plants have been shut down, licenses cancelled and punitive action under the Indian laws also has been taken on a case to case basis,” the official source stated.

According to sources, the Secretary (Pharma) in a letter on April 26 had also raised concerns about the quality failures of cough syrups exported stating that it will harm the national image of the country disproportionately as the “Pharmacy of the World”.

The letter also suggested the health ministry explore the possibility of keeping the export of cough syrups under mandatory quality check.

“The CDSCO has stated that the syrup-based formulations of cough compositions (cough syrups), because of the insolubility of the drugs used, require solvents like propylene glycol and/or glycerine and/or sorbitol. There are adulterants commonly used with these solvents where mainly di-ethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) are most common,” another source in the know of the matter said.

These adulterants are toxic to the kidney and cause deaths if used in high quantities, the source added.

In the last eight months, questions have been raised over the quality of drugs manufactured by India-based companies.

In February, the Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its entire lot of eye drop allegedly linked to vision loss in the US.

Before that, India-made cough syrups were allegedly linked to the deaths of 66 and 18 children in the Gambia and Uzbekistan, respectively, last year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; notes can be exchanged, deposited till September 30

2
Nation

DGCA amends rules for grant of civilian pilot’s license to defence personnel

3
Nation

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

4
Business

Rs 2,000 notes to be scrapped: Check where and how you can exchange

5
Diaspora

Indian-American high schooler wins top computer science award

6
Nation

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

7
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

8
Entertainment

Big Boss fame Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary hits Cannes 2023 red carpet, netizens surprised

9
Business

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s ancestral house sold in Chennai

10
Nation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Calling ordinance an attack on federal structure, he said he...

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers

Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM; several national opposition leaders attend ceremony

M Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

Drugs-on-cruise: CBI questions former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in 25-crore bribery case

Drugs-on-cruise: CBI questions former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in 25-crore bribery case

Wankhede on Friday got relief from Bombay High Court which d...

Decisions that khaps will take for us could ‘hurt nation’, warn protesting wrestlers

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

Top wrestlers have set May 21 as deadline for khap mahapanch...


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

Simranjit Singh Mann urges SGPC: Set up Panthic channel to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

Saint Kabir, Chandigarh: Refusal of recognition to school under Punjab and Haryana High Court lens

2 cops stabbed saving youth in Dera Bassi, 15 booked

Dhanas mishap: 2 days on, Beetle driver in police net

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed