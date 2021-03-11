Centre forms 3-member panel to investigate Ramban tunnel collapse

IIT Delhi professor JT Sahu to be chairman of the committee; to submit report within 10 days: MoRTH

Rescue operation under way on the second consecutive day. PTI

New Delhi, May 22

The Centre has constituted a committee of three independent experts to investigate the reasons for the recent collapse of a part of the under-construction tunnel in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway and suggest remedial measures.

State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already initiated a process to handle such emergency situation and also taking all possible measures to avoid such incidents in future, an official statement said on Sunday.

"A committee of three independent eminent experts has been constituted by the central government which has already moved to the site to investigate the reasons for slide/collapse and remedial measures thereof. Further action will be taken based on report of the committee," it said.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) office order, Professor JT Sahu of IIT Delhi will be the chairman of the committee, and it will submit the report to the ministry within 10 days.

According to the official statement, the stretch between Digdole and Khooni Nallah of Ramban Banihal section is prone to frequent landslide and shooting stones due to fragile geology.

Considering the strategic importance of maintaining all - weather connectivity to Srinagar and after assessing the challenges in ensuring stability of hill slopes on existing alignment, tunnels, via-ducts are proposed under 3 packages in Ramban-Banihal section, it said.

"On May 19, at around10.30 pm, landslide and shooting of stones started while the execution of portal support installation work of adit at Khooni Nallah was also being done. By the time workers were to move out, suddenly, a huge rock-mass fell above the false steel portal erected for the construction of the adit which caved in, leading to trapping of 12 workers at that spot," the statement said.

Senior NHAI officers reached the site and rescue work was started by the SDRF, the NDRF and the J-K Police, the statement said adding two workers were rescued immediately and were hospitalised.

It said the trapped workers did not survive and their bodies were recovered by Saturday evening.

Those whose life could not be saved are being given workman compensation and additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh by EPC contractor which amounts to at least Rs 15 lakh.

The injured are being adequately compensated and in addition, the UT administration has announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh.

It is yet to be determined whether the incident occurred due to work being executed or due to natural reasons, the statement added.

