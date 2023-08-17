Centre frames SOP for officials in courts

New Delhi, August 16
As courts frequently summon bureaucrats in various cases, including contempt proceedings, the Centre on Wednesday submitted a standard operating procedure (SOP) in the Supreme Court, urging them to exercise “necessary restraint” while summoning government officials.
The SOP submitted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested appearance through video conferencing, refraining from making comments on appearance and educational background of officials and reasonable timeframe for compliance with judicial orders.
“Courts should practise necessary restraint while summoning the government officials during the hearing of cases (writs, PILs, etc.,) including contempt cases... sufficient time for such appearance must be served in advance to such officials,” the SOP stated.
The SOP stated that no contempt should be initiated in case of statements made in court by government counsel that is contrary to the stand of the government affirmed through its affidavit or statement submitted before it. The SOP — if and when approved by the top court — would be applicable to all proceedings in government-related matters before courts.
