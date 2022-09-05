Centre makes a push to increase rate of labor force participation

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 5

The Centre has made a push to up the rate of participation of the labour force in relation to the country's burgeoning population.

This goal is sought to be achieved through, among others, the PM Gatishakti framework, and speedy implementation of other policy initiatives and reforms worked out during the past eight years of the Narendra Modi-led government.

The present strength of labour force in comparison to the population, and thus, the ratio of employment and unemployment of labour in India are wobbly. It is unbecoming of a country which harbours ambition to be among the first rankers in the global assembly of nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned catapulting India to USD five trillion economy by 2025.

Also, he has given a call to take India to commanding heights by 2047-when the country would celebrate its centenary of Independence.

The prime minister's encore has been on expansion of avenues of employment for workers, and increasing the income of farmers. In a spin-off, the affluence of the farming community would also economically benefit agricultural workers and push up the rural economy in the end game.

A government data on employment and unemployment, which was shared by the Union labour ministry in July this year, said the estimated Labor Force Participation Rate usual status for persons of age 15 years above was touching about 55 per cent during the 2020-21.

The government circles are bullish that the employment rate would look up as the the worst of covid pandemic is over.

The labour and employment ministry, and the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry are said to be keeping a tab on the progress in this regard.

The Centre had announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat package of Rs 27 lakh crore to provide stimulus business, besides mitigating the adverse impact of covid pandemic. This package, in implementation, comprises various long-term schemes and programmes among others, for making the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities.

